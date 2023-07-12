Canoo Inc. (GOEV)’s EPS estimates by 3 analysts

As of close of business last night, Canoo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.52, up 3.34% from its previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0167 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35136731 shares were traded. GOEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5228 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GOEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Ruiz Hector M. sold 2,490 shares for $0.55 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370 led to the insider holds 284,962 shares of the business.

MURTHY RAMESH sold 2,394 shares of GOEV for $1,317 on Jul 05. The SVP and CAO now owns 284,895 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, MURTHY RAMESH, who serves as the SVP and CAO of the company, sold 173 shares for $0.71 each. As a result, the insider received 123 and left with 287,289 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOEV now has a Market Capitalization of 293.15M and an Enterprise Value of 324.51M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOEV has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9859.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GOEV traded 21.24M shares on average per day over the past three months and 34.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 514.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 288.59M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GOEV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.72M with a Short Ratio of 57.72M, compared to 49.35M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.22% and a Short% of Float of 12.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $757.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 626.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.