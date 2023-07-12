Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) closed at $0.55 in the last session, up 15.02% from day before closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0721 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65179152 shares were traded. CGC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5968 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4740.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Klein David Eric sold 18,775 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 9,763 led to the insider holds 173,302 shares of the business.

Hong Judy Eun Joo sold 1,087 shares of CGC for $565 on Jun 30. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 4,013 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Stewart Thomas Carlton, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 19,667 shares for $0.62 each. As a result, the insider received 12,194 and left with 14,245 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGC now has a Market Capitalization of 335.96M and an Enterprise Value of 813.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGC has reached a high of $4.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8343, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1459.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGC traded on average about 13.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 37.51M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 586.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 414.66M. Insiders hold about 33.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.21% stake in the company. Shares short for CGC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 34.1M with a Short Ratio of 34.10M, compared to 35.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.11% and a Short% of Float of 8.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$3.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.36 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $68.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.78M to a low estimate of $59.81M. As of the current estimate, Canopy Growth Corporation’s year-ago sales were $82.59M, an estimated decrease of -17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.68M, a decrease of -15.20% over than the figure of -$17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.14M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $292.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.32M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $313.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $356.23M and the low estimate is $230.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.