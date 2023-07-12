Carter’s Inc. (CRI) Records 3.56% Price increase in Tuesday Trading

The price of Carter’s Inc. (NYSE: CRI) closed at $73.23 in the last session, up 3.56% from day before closing price of $70.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 759527 shares were traded. CRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 3,145 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 235,969 led to the insider holds 380,162 shares of the business.

CASEY MICHAEL DENNIS sold 25,380 shares of CRI for $1,903,781 on Dec 13. The Chairman and CEO now owns 380,162 shares after completing the transaction at $75.01 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, D’Emilio Julie, who serves as the EVP, Sales of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $72.77 each. As a result, the insider received 363,850 and left with 33,761 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRI now has a Market Capitalization of 2.76B and an Enterprise Value of 3.74B. As of this moment, Carter’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRI has reached a high of $86.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.78.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRI traded on average about 838.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 943.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.60M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.32% stake in the company. Shares short for CRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.52% and a Short% of Float of 10.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CRI is 3.00, which was 3.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 47.95% for CRI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

