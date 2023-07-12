Celularity Inc. (CELU) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Celularity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.50, up 1.57% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0077 from its previous closing price. On the day, 531208 shares were traded. CELU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5361 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CELU’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 30, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Hariri Robert J bought 10,000 shares for $1.72 per share. The transaction valued at 17,175 led to the insider holds 8,074,996 shares of the business.

Hariri Robert J bought 40,000 shares of CELU for $68,400 on Nov 29. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,064,996 shares after completing the transaction at $1.71 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, Hariri Robert J, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 69,600 and bolstered with 8,024,996 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELU now has a Market Capitalization of 89.85M and an Enterprise Value of 145.06M. As of this moment, Celularity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELU has reached a high of $4.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6085, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1302.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CELU traded 634.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 534.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 155.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.32M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CELU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.81M, compared to 3.06M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.11% and a Short% of Float of 4.43%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.57, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.57 and -$0.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $26.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.8M to a low estimate of $26.8M. As of the current estimate, Celularity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.78M, an estimated increase of 609.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.22M, an increase of 374.20% less than the figure of $609.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $27.22M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.98M, up 248.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.63M and the low estimate is $19.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -68.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.