Cingulate Inc. (CING) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) closed at $0.85 down -8.11% from its previous closing price of $0.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0750 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17206944 shares were traded. CING stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cingulate Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 50.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Callahan Jennifer L. bought 2,000 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,020 led to the insider holds 40,508 shares of the business.

Callahan Jennifer L. bought 4,000 shares of CING for $4,320 on May 12. The Corporate Controller now owns 38,508 shares after completing the transaction at $1.08 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Schaffer Shane J., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.02 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,166 and bolstered with 41,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CING now has a Market Capitalization of 9.95M and an Enterprise Value of 13.99M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CING has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9732, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0386.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CING has traded an average of 54.11K shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 11.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.50M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CING as of Jun 14, 2023 were 104.77k with a Short Ratio of 0.10M, compared to 156.65k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.90% and a Short% of Float of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.17 and -$1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.47. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$1.79.