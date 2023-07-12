Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) expected to report EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) closed at $89.15 up 9.78% from its previous closing price of $81.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35579774 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.49.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 05, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $60 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Armstrong Brian sold 44,595 shares for $78.06 per share. The transaction valued at 3,480,870 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares of COIN for $2,348,978 on Jul 03. The Chairman and CEO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $79.01 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Jones Jennifer N., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 7,335 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider received 550,125 and left with 27,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 20.91B and an Enterprise Value of 19.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.79 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, COIN has traded an average of 15.20M shares per day and 19.31M over the past ten days. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 38.26M with a Short Ratio of 38.26M, compared to 37.33M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.31% and a Short% of Float of 22.88%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $170k this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of -$49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93M and the low estimate is $1.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.