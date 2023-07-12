Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s stock clocked out at $11.30, down -1.14% from its previous closing price of $11.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164949 shares were traded. SBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.97.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBS now has a Market Capitalization of 7.67B and an Enterprise Value of 10.90B. As of this moment, Companhia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBS has reached a high of $11.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.44.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBS traded 1.52M shares on average per day over the past three months and 978.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 683.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 338.69M. Insiders hold about 41.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SBS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.01M, compared to 3.02M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.28, SBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.45. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 11.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.41. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 29, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.