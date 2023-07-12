Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)

The closing price of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) was $1.27 for the day, up 3.25% from the previous closing price of $1.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1274914 shares were traded. QUBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Our analysis of QUBT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QUBT now has a Market Capitalization of 78.12M and an Enterprise Value of 80.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 393.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 359.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.47.

Over the past 52 weeks, QUBT has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3175, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6587.

QUBT traded an average of 1.38M shares per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.53M. Insiders hold about 44.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QUBT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135k, up 714.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 263.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.