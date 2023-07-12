Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

The closing price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) was $42.07 for the day, down -0.45% from the previous closing price of $42.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 897779 shares were traded. WPM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WPM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.63. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WPM now has a Market Capitalization of 18.99B and an Enterprise Value of 18.19B. As of this moment, Wheaton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.49. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WPM has reached a high of $52.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.02.

Shares Statistics:

WPM traded an average of 1.76M shares per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 452.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 450.01M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.10% stake in the company. Shares short for WPM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.59M with a Short Ratio of 12.59M, compared to 15.19M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, WPM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 15 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $280.98M to a low estimate of $248M. As of the current estimate, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s year-ago sales were $302.92M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $297.35M, an increase of 35.90% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $306.63M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $280M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WPM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $983M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.42B and the low estimate is $1.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.