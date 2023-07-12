COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Stocks Reach New Highs at $10.06 During Trading Session

In the latest session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ: CMPS) closed at $10.06 down -5.67% from its previous closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607335 shares were traded. CMPS stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of COMPASS Pathways plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 14.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPS now has a Market Capitalization of 458.95M and an Enterprise Value of 343.38M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPS has reached a high of $21.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMPS has traded an average of 247.15K shares per day and 539.37k over the past ten days. A total of 42.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.03M. Insiders hold about 45.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.73M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.53 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.53 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.94 and -$3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.53, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.28 and -$3.47.