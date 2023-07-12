Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) Shares Decline by -4.04% to Close at $2.85

As of close of business last night, Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.85, down -4.04% from its previous closing price of $2.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525683 shares were traded. CMPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CMPX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.40 and its Current Ratio is at 16.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Schuetz Thomas J. bought 10,000 shares for $3.37 per share. The transaction valued at 33,700 led to the insider holds 6,021,873 shares of the business.

Schuetz Thomas J. bought 20,000 shares of CMPX for $79,600 on Feb 27. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 6,011,873 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Schuetz Thomas J., who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $3.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 77,200 and bolstered with 5,991,873 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMPX now has a Market Capitalization of 360.55M and an Enterprise Value of 188.02M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPX has reached a high of $5.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.1504, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6149.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CMPX traded 568.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 567.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 126.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.32M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.22M with a Short Ratio of 2.22M, compared to 2.06M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.76% and a Short% of Float of 2.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.34. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.33 and -$0.64.