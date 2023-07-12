Consensus estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Eli Lilly and Company’s stock clocked out at $439.39, down -3.04% from its previous closing price of $453.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$13.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3569119 shares were traded. LLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $450.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $437.61.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LLY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 116.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3621.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 24, 2023, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $498 from $447 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 164,125 shares for $467.60 per share. The transaction valued at 76,744,390 led to the insider holds 101,028,810 shares of the business.

LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 44,115 shares of LLY for $20,517,137 on Jun 29. The 10% Owner now owns 101,192,935 shares after completing the transaction at $465.08 per share. On Jun 28, another insider, LILLY ENDOWMENT INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,760 shares for $465.41 each. As a result, the insider received 5,473,168 and left with 101,237,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LLY now has a Market Capitalization of 417.10B and an Enterprise Value of 432.32B. As of this moment, Eli’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 35.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 53.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LLY has reached a high of $469.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $296.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 440.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 371.06.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LLY traded 2.97M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 949.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 947.45M. Insiders hold about 10.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LLY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.68M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 6.1M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.72%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.07, LLY has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.52. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 64.50% for LLY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 15, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.78, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.32, with high estimates of $2.47 and low estimates of $2.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.1 and $8.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.72. EPS for the following year is $12.16, with 22 analysts recommending between $13.69 and $10.24.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $7.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.65B to a low estimate of $7.25B. As of the current estimate, Eli Lilly and Company’s year-ago sales were $6.49B, an estimated increase of 16.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.96B, an increase of 14.70% less than the figure of $16.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.61B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $28.54B, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $41.91B and the low estimate is $35.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.