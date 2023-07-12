Consensus estimates for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s stock clocked out at $3.75, down -4.82% from its previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22862984 shares were traded. HUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6810.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HUT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.90 and its Current Ratio is at 9.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUT now has a Market Capitalization of 825.05M and an Enterprise Value of 837.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUT has reached a high of $3.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8105.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HUT traded 10.53M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.05M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 183.08M. Insiders hold about 5.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.72% stake in the company. Shares short for HUT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.53M with a Short Ratio of 12.53M, compared to 13.59M on May 14, 2023.