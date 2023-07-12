Considering Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock clocked out at $75.39, down -0.66% from its previous closing price of $75.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5199920 shares were traded. CL stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 136.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on February 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $84.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Daniels Jennifer sold 24,703 shares for $79.70 per share. The transaction valued at 1,968,930 led to the insider holds 52,769 shares of the business.

Massey Sally sold 14,594 shares of CL for $1,190,141 on May 15. The Chief Human Resources Officer now owns 8,615 shares after completing the transaction at $81.55 per share. On May 10, another insider, Tsourapas Panagiotis, who serves as the Grp Pres, Eur& Developing Mkts of the company, sold 13,698 shares for $81.08 each. As a result, the insider received 1,110,579 and left with 6,906 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CL now has a Market Capitalization of 62.54B and an Enterprise Value of 70.58B. As of this moment, Colgate-Palmolive’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CL is 0.49, which has changed by -387.61% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CL has reached a high of $83.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.52.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CL traded 5.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 831.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 829.55M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.1M with a Short Ratio of 10.10M, compared to 14M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, CL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.38. The current Payout Ratio is 98.20% for CL, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.71, while EPS last year was $0.72. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.27 and $3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.14. EPS for the following year is $3.43, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $3.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $4.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.83B to a low estimate of $4.58B. As of the current estimate, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s year-ago sales were $4.48B, an estimated increase of 4.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.78B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $4.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.65B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.97B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.55B and the low estimate is $19.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.