Considering Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Riot Platforms Inc.’s stock clocked out at $17.51, up 3.86% from its previous closing price of $16.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 35206341 shares were traded. RIOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RIOT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on February 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Yi Soo il Benjamin sold 485,884 shares for $11.78 per share. The transaction valued at 5,724,383 led to the insider holds 2,830,884 shares of the business.

Jackman William Richard sold 371,471 shares of RIOT for $4,505,943 on Jun 02. The EVP, GENERAL COUNSEL now owns 634,918 shares after completing the transaction at $12.13 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Yi Soo il Benjamin, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 274,696 shares for $12.02 each. As a result, the insider received 3,301,846 and left with 3,316,768 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RIOT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.12B and an Enterprise Value of 2.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -186.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RIOT has reached a high of $16.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RIOT traded 24.04M shares on average per day over the past three months and 28.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.57M. Insiders hold about 6.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RIOT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.33M with a Short Ratio of 28.33M, compared to 21.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.90% and a Short% of Float of 16.83%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$1.06, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $86.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.97M to a low estimate of $73.56M. As of the current estimate, Riot Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.95M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.2M, an increase of 73.90% over than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $119.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.65M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RIOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $422.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $373.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.17M, up 44.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $510.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $794.2M and the low estimate is $381.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.