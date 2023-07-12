Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $529.64

The closing price of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) was $529.64 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $527.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1262048 shares were traded. COST stock price reached its highest trading level at $530.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $526.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when DECKER SUSAN L sold 1,565 shares for $533.00 per share. The transaction valued at 834,145 led to the insider holds 13,329 shares of the business.

GALANTI RICHARD A sold 1,500 shares of COST for $783,038 on Jun 13. The Executive VP and CFO now owns 23,850 shares after completing the transaction at $522.02 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, DECKER SUSAN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,971 shares for $514.14 each. As a result, the insider received 2,041,659 and left with 14,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COST now has a Market Capitalization of 234.71B and an Enterprise Value of 230.01B. As of this moment, Costco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COST has reached a high of $564.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $447.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 512.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 495.59.

Shares Statistics:

COST traded an average of 1.77M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 443.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 441.63M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.10% stake in the company. Shares short for COST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 3.36M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.72, COST has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.78. The current Payout Ratio is 26.60% for COST, which recently paid a dividend on May 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 13, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.25 and a low estimate of $4.41, while EPS last year was $4.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.31, with high estimates of $3.59 and low estimates of $3.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.55 and $13.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.04. EPS for the following year is $15.51, with 32 analysts recommending between $17.45 and $14.73.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 24 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.18B to a low estimate of $73.23B. As of the current estimate, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s year-ago sales were $72.09B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $243.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $236.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $226.95B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $253.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.31B and the low estimate is $245.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.