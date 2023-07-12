Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Records -4.02% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) was $26.72 for the day, down -4.02% from the previous closing price of $27.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543637 shares were traded. CCRN stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCRN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3231.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Grieco Cynthia Ann sold 1,071 shares for $36.00 per share. The transaction valued at 38,556 led to the insider holds 11,950 shares of the business.

Burns William J. sold 40,293 shares of CCRN for $1,245,535 on Oct 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 206,111 shares after completing the transaction at $30.91 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Ball Susan E, who serves as the General Counsel and Secretary of the company, sold 14,901 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 447,030 and left with 155,896 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCRN now has a Market Capitalization of 960.13M and an Enterprise Value of 1.11B. As of this moment, Cross’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.63.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CCRN is 0.99, which has changed by 1,133.33% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CCRN has reached a high of $40.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.91.

Shares Statistics:

CCRN traded an average of 491.35K shares per day over the past three months and 421.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.24% stake in the company. Shares short for CCRN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.61M with a Short Ratio of 4.61M, compared to 5.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.83% and a Short% of Float of 16.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $1.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $2.95 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $534.98M to a low estimate of $520M. As of the current estimate, Cross Country Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $753.56M, an estimated decrease of -29.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $465.46M, a decrease of -24.60% over than the figure of -$29.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $493M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $445.22M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCRN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81B, down -24.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.15B and the low estimate is $1.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.