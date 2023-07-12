Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock: EPS estimates from a range of analysts

The closing price of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) was $10.43 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $10.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2667203 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DB now has a Market Capitalization of 21.22B. As of this moment, Deutsche’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DB has reached a high of $13.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.67.

Shares Statistics:

DB traded an average of 2.75M shares per day over the past three months and 2.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.07B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91B. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.06% stake in the company. Shares short for DB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.54M with a Short Ratio of 13.54M, compared to 18.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.30, DB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.15%. The current Payout Ratio is 11.10% for DB, which recently paid a dividend on May 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 17, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 05, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.59, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.1. EPS for the following year is $2.48, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.27 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.14B to a low estimate of $8.14B. As of the current estimate, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s year-ago sales were $7.18B, an estimated increase of 13.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $32.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $31.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.39B, up 6.10% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.01B and the low estimate is $31.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.