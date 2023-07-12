DSS Inc. (DSS)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.36 in the prior trading day, DSS Inc. (AMEX: DSS) closed at $0.31, down -14.06%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0509 from its previous closing price. On the day, 772228 shares were traded. DSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3231 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2941.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DSS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.46 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Aegis Capital on June 24, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 334,921 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 75,893 led to the insider holds 18,914,326 shares of the business.

Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 51,385 shares of DSS for $9,922 on Dec 09. The Director now owns 18,579,405 shares after completing the transaction at $0.19 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DSS now has a Market Capitalization of 43.64M and an Enterprise Value of 93.03M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSS has reached a high of $0.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2413, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2175.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 628.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.38M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 140.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.46M. Insiders hold about 13.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.70% stake in the company. Shares short for DSS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 430.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.43M, compared to 370.16k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.73%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.13. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $11.93M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.76M to a low estimate of $11.76M. As of the current estimate, DSS Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.3M, an estimated decrease of -3.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.93M, a decrease of -15.60% less than the figure of -$3.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.93M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DSS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $39.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $39.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.31M, down -16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.6M and the low estimate is $43.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.