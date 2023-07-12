Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) Decline -1.20% in Day Trading, Closes at $38.74

The price of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) closed at $38.74 in the last session, down -1.20% from day before closing price of $39.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 743976 shares were traded. EPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EPC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 05, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when HILL JOHN N sold 4,390 shares for $42.89 per share. The transaction valued at 188,277 led to the insider holds 72,725 shares of the business.

O’Toole Eric F sold 4,000 shares of EPC for $175,817 on May 17. The President, North America now owns 13,688 shares after completing the transaction at $43.95 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, HILL JOHN N, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $41.61 each. As a result, the insider received 52,023 and left with 74,986 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.98B and an Enterprise Value of 3.26B. As of this moment, Edgewell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.66. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.46 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EPC has reached a high of $46.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.26.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EPC traded on average about 435.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 490.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EPC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.03M with a Short Ratio of 3.03M, compared to 3.11M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.93% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EPC is 0.60, which was 0.60 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.53%. The current Payout Ratio is 32.80% for EPC, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1349:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

