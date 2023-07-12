Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Records 1.15 million Shares Traded, Reaches $9.04 High

In the latest session, Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) closed at $8.95 up 1.47% from its previous closing price of $8.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1148530 shares were traded. EDIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Editas Medicine Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when O’Neill Gilmore Neil sold 6,486 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 61,638 led to the insider holds 130,169 shares of the business.

Eaton Bruce sold 105 shares of EDIT for $998 on Jun 05. The EVP, CBO AND CTO now owns 76,674 shares after completing the transaction at $9.50 per share. On May 11, another insider, ROBERTSON MICHELLE, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 949 shares for $9.87 each. As a result, the insider received 9,369 and left with 106,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDIT now has a Market Capitalization of 729.66M and an Enterprise Value of 448.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 31.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDIT has reached a high of $19.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDIT has traded an average of 2.30M shares per day and 1.7M over the past ten days. A total of 68.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.43M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EDIT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.63M with a Short Ratio of 20.63M, compared to 20.23M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 29.89% and a Short% of Float of 45.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.77, with high estimates of -$0.51 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.15 and -$3.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.99. EPS for the following year is -$2.87, with 17 analysts recommending between -$1.91 and -$4.1.