eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (EFTR)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.88 in the prior trading day, eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR) closed at $0.86, down -3.29%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0291 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565853 shares were traded. EFTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8262.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EFTR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on January 25, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6.20 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when Ehrlich Christopher B bought 346 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 197 led to the insider holds 35,213 shares of the business.

Ehrlich Christopher B bought 18,867 shares of EFTR for $10,377 on Sep 26. The Director now owns 34,867 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Presidio Management Group X LL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 59,376 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 47,738 and left with 127,569 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFTR now has a Market Capitalization of 52.81M and an Enterprise Value of 54.15M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFTR has reached a high of $1.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5644.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.02M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 56.59M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EFTR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 211.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 77.18k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.34% and a Short% of Float of 0.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.75. EPS for the following year is -$0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$1.48.