EHang Holdings Limited (EH)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) was $15.45 for the day, down -5.21% from the previous closing price of $16.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1037499 shares were traded. EH stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on October 27, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EH now has a Market Capitalization of 933.06M and an Enterprise Value of 937.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 114.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 96.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 21.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EH has reached a high of $17.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

EH traded an average of 720.15K shares per day over the past three months and 1.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.54M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.52M with a Short Ratio of 8.52M, compared to 8.43M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.69 and -$0.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.45, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.45 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.42M, up 159.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.92M and the low estimate is $32.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.