Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) closed at $22.95 down -1.03% from its previous closing price of $23.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3801049 shares were traded. EDR stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.75.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Emanuel Ariel sold 154,495 shares for $22.28 per share. The transaction valued at 3,442,380 led to the insider holds 204,450 shares of the business.

Emanuel Ariel sold 187,542 shares of EDR for $4,677,729 on May 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,910,595 shares after completing the transaction at $24.94 per share. On May 04, another insider, Emanuel Ariel, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 300,000 shares for $24.66 each. As a result, the insider received 7,399,380 and left with 2,098,137 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EDR now has a Market Capitalization of 6.88B and an Enterprise Value of 11.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 395.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EDR has reached a high of $26.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EDR has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 1.76M over the past ten days. A total of 291.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.29M. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EDR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.95M with a Short Ratio of 4.95M, compared to 7.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 6.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.37, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.62 and $0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.36 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.43B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.47B to a low estimate of $1.39B. As of the current estimate, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.31B, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.32B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EDR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.27B, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.91B and the low estimate is $6.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.