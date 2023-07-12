Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB) Records -3.47% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) was $0.50 for the day, down -3.47% from the previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0180 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2180353 shares were traded. ENOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4750.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENOB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENOB now has a Market Capitalization of 31.85M and an Enterprise Value of 35.94M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENOB is 0.93, which has changed by -7,652.58% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENOB has reached a high of $2.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8305, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2516.

Shares Statistics:

ENOB traded an average of 131.83K shares per day over the past three months and 527.39k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.59M. Insiders hold about 58.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENOB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.