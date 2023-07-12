Examining Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) closed at $2.52 up 0.80% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1774576 shares were traded. DHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3750.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 2,000,000 shares for $3.07 per share. The transaction valued at 6,132,600 led to the insider holds 23,250,019 shares of the business.

PORTNOY ADAM D. bought 1,992,259 shares of DHC for $6,026,783 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 21,250,019 shares after completing the transaction at $3.03 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, PORTNOY ADAM D., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,011,256 shares for $2.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,778,540 and bolstered with 19,257,760 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHC now has a Market Capitalization of 604.28M and an Enterprise Value of 3.02B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DHC has reached a high of $3.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1866.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DHC has traded an average of 4.43M shares per day and 2.71M over the past ten days. A total of 238.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 236.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DHC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.43M with a Short Ratio of 4.43M, compared to 3.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.09%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DHC is 0.04, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.86 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.86. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $353.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $353.15M to a low estimate of $353.15M. As of the current estimate, Diversified Healthcare Trust’s year-ago sales were $313.03M, an estimated increase of 12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $358.01M, an increase of 10.90% less than the figure of $12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $358.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $358M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.