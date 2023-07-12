Examining Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) closed at $70.89 down -1.68% from its previous closing price of $72.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8281951 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mondelez International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares for $34.42 per share. The transaction valued at 1,032,600,000 led to the insider holds 45,543,005 shares of the business.

Brusadelli Maurizio sold 20,675 shares of MDLZ for $1,378,609 on Feb 22. The EVP and President AMEA now owns 205,081 shares after completing the transaction at $66.68 per share. On Dec 05, another insider, Brusadelli Maurizio, who serves as the EVP and President AMEA of the company, sold 22,388 shares for $67.55 each. As a result, the insider received 1,512,309 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 96.54B and an Enterprise Value of 117.33B. As of this moment, Mondelez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDLZ has reached a high of $78.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MDLZ has traded an average of 6.02M shares per day and 6.65M over the past ten days. A total of 1.37B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.35B. Insiders hold about 0.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MDLZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.97M with a Short Ratio of 12.97M, compared to 15.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MDLZ is 1.54, from 1.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.10.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.65, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.36.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $8.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $8.45B to a low estimate of $7.99B. As of the current estimate, Mondelez International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.27B, an estimated increase of 13.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.63B, an increase of 11.20% less than the figure of $13.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.4B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.47B, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.87B and the low estimate is $36.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.