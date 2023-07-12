FLJ Group Limited (FLJ) Stock Price Peaks at $0.3050 During Trading

The closing price of FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) was $0.29 for the day, down -4.55% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0140 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483816 shares were traded. FLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLJ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLJ now has a Market Capitalization of 55.62M and an Enterprise Value of 72.66M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLJ has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3326.

Shares Statistics:

FLJ traded an average of 172.66K shares per day over the past three months and 259.85k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.58M. Shares short for FLJ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 322.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 385.95k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of the current estimate, FLJ Group Limited’s year-ago sales were $177.91M, an estimated increase of 1,657.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $177.91M, up 1,657.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.67B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.