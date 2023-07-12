Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Stocks Hit Low of $24.07 Before Closing at $24.21

In the latest session, Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) closed at $24.21 down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $24.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1492301 shares were traded. FLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flowers Foods Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when COURTNEY H MARK sold 14,272 shares for $24.39 per share. The transaction valued at 348,094 led to the insider holds 41,488 shares of the business.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III bought 2,000 shares of FLO for $56,840 on Dec 20. The Director now owns 25,051 shares after completing the transaction at $28.42 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $27.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,500 and bolstered with 23,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLO now has a Market Capitalization of 5.13B and an Enterprise Value of 6.47B. As of this moment, Flowers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.77. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 19.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLO has reached a high of $30.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLO has traded an average of 1.73M shares per day and 1.62M over the past ten days. A total of 213.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.50M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.99M, compared to 5.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 3.62%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLO is 0.92, from 0.88 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for FLO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 19, 2013 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.2B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, Flowers Foods Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.21B, an increase of 6.50% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.21B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.81B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.29B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.32B and the low estimate is $5.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.