Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) Records 1.29 million Shares Traded, Reaches $3.0800 High

After finishing at $3.04 in the prior trading day, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) closed at $2.85, down -6.25%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1288551 shares were traded. FRGE stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FRGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.80 and its Current Ratio is at 10.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Rodriques Kelly sold 50,202 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 76,508 led to the insider holds 6,065,442 shares of the business.

Rodriques Kelly sold 19,466 shares of FRGE for $30,881 on Apr 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 6,115,644 shares after completing the transaction at $1.59 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Rodriques Kelly, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 64,018 shares for $1.68 each. As a result, the insider received 107,723 and left with 6,135,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FRGE now has a Market Capitalization of 496.36M and an Enterprise Value of 327.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRGE has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7828, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6907.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 655.46K shares per day over the past 3-months and 781.68k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 171.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 125.16M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FRGE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.77M, compared to 1.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 1.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.39 and -$0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.27 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $16.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.86M to a low estimate of $15.7M. As of the current estimate, Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.64M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.04M, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $80.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $72.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $69.38M, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $105.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $133.5M and the low estimate is $91M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 45.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.