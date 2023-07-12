Formula One Group (FWONK) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $73.34

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) closed the day trading at $73.34 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $73.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100993 shares were traded. FWONK stock price reached its highest trading level at $74.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FWONK, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 07 when GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 500 shares for $39.96 per share. The transaction valued at 19,980 led to the insider holds 1,010 shares of the business.

ROSENTHALER ALBERT E sold 5,882 shares of FWONK for $434,047 on Jun 06. The Chief Corp. Dev. Officer now owns 72,644 shares after completing the transaction at $73.79 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Wendling Brian J, who serves as the CAO/PFO of the company, sold 1,370 shares for $36.00 each. As a result, the insider received 49,320 and left with 15,805 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWONK now has a Market Capitalization of 17.01B and an Enterprise Value of 18.38B. As of this moment, Formula’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 40.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.17.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FWONK is 1.10, which has changed by 2,241.70% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FWONK has reached a high of $80.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 67.41.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FWONK traded about 829.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FWONK traded about 956.77k shares per day. A total of 207.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.04M. Insiders hold about 2.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.37% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.14M with a Short Ratio of 6.14M, compared to 5.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.31, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.35. EPS for the following year is $1.08, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $749.82M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $812.52M to a low estimate of $698M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $744M, an estimated increase of 0.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $892.44M, an increase of 24.80% over than the figure of $0.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $935M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.2M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.3B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.76B and the low estimate is $3.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.