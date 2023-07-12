Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) Stocks Hit Low of $0.3510 Before Closing at $0.40

In the latest session, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) closed at $0.40 up 5.05% from its previous closing price of $0.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 901460 shares were traded. VINE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3510.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when CSS LLC/IL sold 140,000 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 102,774 led to the insider holds 878,093 shares of the business.

CSS LLC/IL sold 2,000 shares of VINE for $1,040 on May 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,018,093 shares after completing the transaction at $0.52 per share. On May 04, another insider, CSS LLC/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100 shares for $0.53 each. As a result, the insider received 53 and left with 1,020,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VINE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.27M and an Enterprise Value of -4.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VINE has reached a high of $3.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4406, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9840.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VINE has traded an average of 2.22M shares per day and 13.09M over the past ten days. A total of 13.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.91M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.60% stake in the company. Shares short for VINE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 30.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 61.26k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.31%.