General Mills Inc. (GIS) Stock Price Peaks at $75.12 During Trading

The closing price of General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) was $75.08 for the day, up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $74.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3186129 shares were traded. GIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.56.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GIS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 76.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Cordani David sold 8,675 shares for $89.55 per share. The transaction valued at 776,847 led to the insider holds 7,885 shares of the business.

Pallot Mark A sold 4,081 shares of GIS for $368,591 on May 16. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 13,121 shares after completing the transaction at $90.32 per share. On May 12, another insider, Benson Jodi J, who serves as the Chief Innovation Officer of the company, sold 3,009 shares for $90.59 each. As a result, the insider received 272,600 and left with 35,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIS now has a Market Capitalization of 43.94B and an Enterprise Value of 55.30B. As of this moment, General’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.75 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GIS has reached a high of $90.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.93.

Shares Statistics:

GIS traded an average of 3.33M shares per day over the past three months and 4.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 590.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.59M with a Short Ratio of 11.59M, compared to 11.85M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.16, GIS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38. The current Payout Ratio is 49.60% for GIS, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2010 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.15 and a low estimate of $1.07, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.22 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.5. EPS for the following year is $4.75, with 15 analysts recommending between $4.94 and $4.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.04B to a low estimate of $4.83B. As of the current estimate, General Mills Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.72B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.09B, up 3.00% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.42B and the low estimate is $20.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.