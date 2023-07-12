GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) closed the day trading at $37.38 down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $38.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 908146 shares were traded. GFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GFL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 244.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFL now has a Market Capitalization of 13.80B and an Enterprise Value of 21.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.97 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFL has reached a high of $39.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.66.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GFL traded about 991.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GFL traded about 620.94k shares per day. A total of 369.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.32M. Insiders hold about 3.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.09% stake in the company. Shares short for GFL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99M, compared to 3.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Dividends & Splits

GFL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.07, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.54 and $0.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.27 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $1.48B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.47B. As of the current estimate, GFL Environmental Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.28B, an estimated increase of 15.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.5B, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $15.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.95B, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.39B and the low estimate is $5.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.