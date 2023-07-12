Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of -$0.07

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) closed the day trading at $5.56 down -7.49% from the previous closing price of $6.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9109683 shares were traded. GRRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.21.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRRR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRRR now has a Market Capitalization of 375.86M and an Enterprise Value of 368.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.46 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRRR has reached a high of $51.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.65.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRRR traded about 3.86M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRRR traded about 23.43M shares per day. A total of 71.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.99M. Insiders hold about 36.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRRR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 238.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 139.18k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.23M and the low estimate is $65.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 191.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.