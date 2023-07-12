Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) closed at $14.34 up 0.77% from its previous closing price of $14.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598068 shares were traded. HCSG stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on March 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $14 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Simmons Kurt JR bought 1,005 shares for $14.93 per share. The transaction valued at 15,005 led to the insider holds 8,542 shares of the business.

Brophy Andrew M sold 951 shares of HCSG for $12,753 on Feb 24. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,644 shares after completing the transaction at $13.41 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCSG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.06B and an Enterprise Value of 995.40M. As of this moment, Healthcare’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCSG has reached a high of $18.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCSG has traded an average of 709.00K shares per day and 423.98k over the past ten days. A total of 74.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.55M. Insiders hold about 0.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HCSG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.72M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 4.46M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HCSG is 0.86, from 0.43 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.67. The current Payout Ratio is 132.60% for HCSG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 21, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 14, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.71. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.94 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $418.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $421.78M to a low estimate of $417.2M. As of the current estimate, Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $424.86M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.78M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $420M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCSG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.72B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.