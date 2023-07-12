Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock Closes up 0.77% on Tuesday Trading

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) closed the day trading at $1.31 up 0.77% from the previous closing price of $1.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 909466 shares were traded. HRTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2300.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HRTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on May 27, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRTX now has a Market Capitalization of 156.83M and an Enterprise Value of 253.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HRTX has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5252.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HRTX traded about 2.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HRTX traded about 1.87M shares per day. A total of 119.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.55% stake in the company. Shares short for HRTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 22.89M with a Short Ratio of 22.89M, compared to 21.65M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.12% and a Short% of Float of 22.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.74 and -$1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.85.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $31.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $28.5M. As of the current estimate, Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.63M, an estimated increase of 14.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.95M, an increase of 27.80% over than the figure of $14.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $35.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.75M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $107.67M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $174.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $197M and the low estimate is $147.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.