High and low EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)’s current quarter

The price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) closed at $75.45 in the last session, down -0.17% from day before closing price of $75.58. On the day, 961592 shares were traded. QSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.37.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at QSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 87.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Dunnigan Matthew sold 45,000 shares for $73.21 per share. The transaction valued at 3,294,450 led to the insider holds 39,391 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Sami A. sold 15,000 shares of QSR for $1,086,000 on May 08. The Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas now owns 116,634 shares after completing the transaction at $72.40 per share. On May 08, another insider, Hedayat Ali, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,772 shares for $72.54 each. As a result, the insider received 563,781 and left with 17,677 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QSR now has a Market Capitalization of 23.40B and an Enterprise Value of 36.78B. As of this moment, Restaurant’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QSR has reached a high of $77.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $50.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 74.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, QSR traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 833.79k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 309.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 302.22M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for QSR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.89M with a Short Ratio of 9.89M, compared to 8.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.18% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for QSR is 2.20, which was 2.17 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.28 and $2.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.09. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.69 and $3.14.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.73B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.77B to a low estimate of $1.69B. As of the current estimate, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.64B, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.82B, an increase of 5.60% less than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.78B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.5B, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.