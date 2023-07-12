I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Apple Inc. (AAPL).

As of close of business last night, Apple Inc.’s stock clocked out at $188.08, down -0.28% from its previous closing price of $188.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46498912 shares were traded. AAPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AAPL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 53.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 11, 2023, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $200 from $180 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when KONDO CHRIS sold 4,092 shares for $173.26 per share. The transaction valued at 708,980 led to the insider holds 33,946 shares of the business.

Maestri Luca sold 69,996 shares of AAPL for $11,566,839 on Apr 13. The Senior Vice President, CFO now owns 107,661 shares after completing the transaction at $165.25 per share. On Apr 06, another insider, Maestri Luca, who serves as the Senior Vice President, CFO of the company, sold 200 shares for $164.92 each. As a result, the insider received 32,984 and left with 177,657 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAPL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.96T and an Enterprise Value of 3.01T. As of this moment, Apple’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 47.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.82 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAPL has reached a high of $194.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $124.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.61, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AAPL traded 56.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 51.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.79B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.71B. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AAPL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 121.25M with a Short Ratio of 121.25M, compared to 109.88M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.77% and a Short% of Float of 0.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, AAPL has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.96. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.89. The current Payout Ratio is 15.60% for AAPL, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 30, 2020 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 28 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.51 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.29 and $5.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.98. EPS for the following year is $6.58, with 38 analysts recommending between $7.25 and $5.66.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 24 analysts expect revenue to total $81.51B. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.1B to a low estimate of $75.58B. As of the current estimate, Apple Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.96B, an estimated decrease of -1.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.48B, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$1.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $97.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.81B.

A total of 37 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $375.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $385.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $394.33B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 37 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $410.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $428.79B and the low estimate is $390.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.