I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1675423 shares were traded. ESPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4 from $1.25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Warren Eric sold 603 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 894 led to the insider holds 69,409 shares of the business.

Warren Eric sold 219 shares of ESPR for $356 on May 17. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 70,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.62 per share. On May 11, another insider, CARROLL J MARTIN, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 23,091 shares for $1.57 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,285 and bolstered with 36,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESPR now has a Market Capitalization of 152.49M and an Enterprise Value of 251.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESPR has reached a high of $8.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4454, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5732.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESPR traded 2.45M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.02M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.15M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ESPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 13.88M with a Short Ratio of 13.88M, compared to 14.6M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.65% and a Short% of Float of 18.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.49, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.25. EPS for the following year is $0.24, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.45 and -$1.71.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $24.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $28.4M to a low estimate of $18.19M. As of the current estimate, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.84M, an estimated increase of 30.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.85M, an increase of 49.90% over than the figure of $30.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.25M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $135.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $75.47M, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $692.7M and the low estimate is $150.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 259.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.