In What Direction Will Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $26.73 in the last session, up 0.26% from day before closing price of $26.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 991906 shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BLMN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 64,295 shares for $27.89 per share. The transaction valued at 1,793,188 led to the insider holds 243,594 shares of the business.

GAINOR JOHN P JR sold 35,000 shares of BLMN for $951,300 on Feb 21. The Director now owns 16,500 shares after completing the transaction at $27.18 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, SMITH ELIZABETH A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 203,032 shares for $22.93 each. As a result, the insider received 4,655,019 and left with 243,594 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLMN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.33B and an Enterprise Value of 4.14B. As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $28.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.73.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BLMN traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 89.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for BLMN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.13M with a Short Ratio of 12.13M, compared to 10.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.90% and a Short% of Float of 19.44%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.96, which was 0.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.95. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $2.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.17B to a low estimate of $1.13B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.08B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.