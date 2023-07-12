Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Rise 0.61% in Day Trading, Closes at $18.09

As of close of business last night, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.09, up 0.61% from its previous closing price of $17.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1390243 shares were traded. IRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 16,656 shares for $17.26 per share. The transaction valued at 287,483 led to the insider holds 567,209 shares of the business.

SCHAEFFER SCOTT sold 155,830 shares of IRT for $2,686,509 on Dec 06. The Chair of Board & CEO now owns 583,865 shares after completing the transaction at $17.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IRT now has a Market Capitalization of 4.06B and an Enterprise Value of 6.68B. As of this moment, Independence’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 59.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRT has reached a high of $22.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IRT traded 1.79M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.57M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 224.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 222.66M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 7.31M, compared to 7.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.25% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.56, IRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.21.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $165.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $169.7M to a low estimate of $162M. As of the current estimate, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $154.76M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $170.25M, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $173.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $168M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $677.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $656.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $665.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $628.52M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.51M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $728.1M and the low estimate is $682.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.