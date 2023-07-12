Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $0.53 in the prior trading day, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed at $0.54, up 0.97%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4558232 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5648 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Zoth Lota S. sold 5,700 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,192 led to the insider holds 52,716 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares of INO for $6,708 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 910,124 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,668 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 14,935 and left with 904,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 141.54M and an Enterprise Value of -51.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -5.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3195.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 10.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 258.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 43.83M with a Short Ratio of 43.83M, compared to 39.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.68% and a Short% of Float of 19.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.48.