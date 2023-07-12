Inpixon (INPX) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) closed at $0.18 up 4.80% from its previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0084 from its previous closing price. On the day, 761633 shares were traded. INPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1849 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inpixon’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INPX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.39M and an Enterprise Value of 11.34M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.57 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INPX has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2304, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8366.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INPX has traded an average of 6.18M shares per day and 766.94k over the past ten days. A total of 12.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 388.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 421.06k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$7,897,500. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32M to a low estimate of $18.32M. As of the current estimate, Inpixon’s year-ago sales were $11.24M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63M, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.66M, down -15.90% from the average estimate.