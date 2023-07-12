Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs INSM

After finishing at $20.40 in the prior trading day, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) closed at $20.02, down -1.86%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 732016 shares were traded. INSM stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INSM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on December 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Adsett Roger sold 8,981 shares for $19.32 per share. The transaction valued at 173,513 led to the insider holds 151,352 shares of the business.

Flammer Martina M.D. sold 8,868 shares of INSM for $170,886 on Jun 13. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 106,038 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On May 25, another insider, Wise John Drayton, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 3,366 shares for $18.95 each. As a result, the insider received 63,786 and left with 102,681 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSM now has a Market Capitalization of 2.73B and an Enterprise Value of 2.92B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INSM has reached a high of $28.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 800.33k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 133.53M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.39M with a Short Ratio of 9.39M, compared to 9.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.02 and a low estimate of -$1.24, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.95 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.95 and -$4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.52. EPS for the following year is -$4.25, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$5.17.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $69.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $72.17M to a low estimate of $68.42M. As of the current estimate, Insmed Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $65.22M, an estimated increase of 7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $76.72M, an increase of 14.80% over than the figure of $7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $73.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $310.93M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $288.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.36M, up 19.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $394.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500.92M and the low estimate is $331M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 34.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.