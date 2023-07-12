Invest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) closed at $3.37 up 0.90% from its previous closing price of $3.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 21574047 shares were traded. BBD stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2350.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banco Bradesco S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BBD now has a Market Capitalization of 33.25B. As of this moment, Banco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBD has reached a high of $3.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0347.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BBD has traded an average of 24.70M shares per day and 19.24M over the past ten days. A total of 10.67B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.54B. Insiders hold about 35.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BBD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 35.88M with a Short Ratio of 35.88M, compared to 65.28M on May 14, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BBD is 0.20, from 0.63 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23. The current Payout Ratio is 120.90% for BBD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 07, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 18, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.51, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.73B to a low estimate of $5.47B. As of the current estimate, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s year-ago sales were $9.76B, an estimated decrease of -42.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.89B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of -$42.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.16B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.62B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.24B, down -33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.61B and the low estimate is $23.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.