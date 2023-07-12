Invest in Gevo Inc. (GEVO) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) closed at $1.67 up 1.83% from its previous closing price of $1.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4940187 shares were traded. GEVO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gevo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.90 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Bowron Kimberly T sold 3,803 shares for $1.56 per share. The transaction valued at 5,933 led to the insider holds 187,350 shares of the business.

Marsh Andrew sold 13,950 shares of GEVO for $21,519 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 290,419 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Apr 11, another insider, Bloom Paul D, who serves as the CCO & CIO of the company, sold 5,975 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider received 7,469 and left with 512,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GEVO now has a Market Capitalization of 396.20M and an Enterprise Value of 90.76M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 73.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GEVO is 3.06, which has changed by -3,012.55% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GEVO has reached a high of $3.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3470, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7788.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GEVO has traded an average of 6.13M shares per day and 4.13M over the past ten days. A total of 237.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 230.16M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GEVO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 41.92M with a Short Ratio of 41.92M, compared to 43.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.67% and a Short% of Float of 23.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.19 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4M to a low estimate of $4M. As of the current estimate, Gevo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89k, an estimated increase of 4,394.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 227.90% less than the figure of $4,394.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GEVO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18M, up 1,100.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20M and the low estimate is $18.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.