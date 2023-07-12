Investing in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) closed the day trading at $11.09 up 0.09% from the previous closing price of $11.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3924332 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROIV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. sold 15,116,277 shares for $8.60 per share. The transaction valued at 129,999,982 led to the insider holds 71,251,083 shares of the business.

VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP sold 13,000,000 shares of ROIV for $128,700,000 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 641,010 shares after completing the transaction at $9.90 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, VIKING GLOBAL PERFORMANCE LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,000,000 shares for $9.90 each. As a result, the insider received 128,700,000 and left with 641,010 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 8.50B and an Enterprise Value of 7.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 136.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 119.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.20.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ROIV is 1.21, which has changed by 14,644.44% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $11.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.51.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROIV traded about 4.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROIV traded about 7.55M shares per day. A total of 712.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.82M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.14M with a Short Ratio of 16.14M, compared to 14.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.95 and -$1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.16. EPS for the following year is -$1.13, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $29.36M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $22.4M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $4.32M, an estimated increase of 579.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $323M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $181.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.28M, up 196.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $631M and the low estimate is $198.69M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 93.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.