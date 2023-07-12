Iris Energy Limited (IREN) expected to report EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) closed at $6.75 down -4.26% from its previous closing price of $7.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1445031 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iris Energy Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $7 from $4 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IREN now has a Market Capitalization of 371.13M and an Enterprise Value of 442.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IREN has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IREN has traded an average of 1.23M shares per day and 2.01M over the past ten days. A total of 53.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.67M. Insiders hold about 23.97% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IREN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.22M with a Short Ratio of 1.22M, compared to 1.21M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.23% and a Short% of Float of 2.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.46. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $27M to a low estimate of $10.3M. As of the current estimate, Iris Energy Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.18M, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $34M, an increase of 152.40% over than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.61M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IREN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $96.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $79.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.05M, up 35.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $183.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $284.79M and the low estimate is $131.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 130.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.