Is this a Prime Time To acquire Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) stock

In the latest session, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) closed at $288.65 down -0.47% from its previous closing price of $290.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625256 shares were traded. APD stock price reached its highest trading level at $292.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $287.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $317.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Major Sean D sold 485 shares for $313.00 per share. The transaction valued at 151,803 led to the insider holds 14,275 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, APD now has a Market Capitalization of 64.12B and an Enterprise Value of 71.38B. As of this moment, Air’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.99.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for APD is 0.88, which has changed by 2,660.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,676.79% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, APD has reached a high of $328.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $218.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 284.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 284.39.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APD has traded an average of 799.85K shares per day and 755.67k over the past ten days. A total of 222.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 220.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.40% stake in the company. Shares short for APD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.83M with a Short Ratio of 1.83M, compared to 1.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for APD is 7.00, from 6.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.20. The current Payout Ratio is 67.40% for APD, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 02, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1081:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.95 and a low estimate of $2.88, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.14, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $3.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.58 and $10.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.39. EPS for the following year is $12.63, with 24 analysts recommending between $13.09 and $11.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.45B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of the current estimate, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.19B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.63B, an increase of 1.70% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.25B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.7B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.43B and the low estimate is $12.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.